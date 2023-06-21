Vijay Anthony’s Vikram Rathod First Look Unveiled

Versatile star Vijay Antony is riding high with the blockbuster response for his last outing Bichagadu 2 which is a big hit in Tamil as well as Telugu. He will next be enthralling the Telugu audience with an action thriller Vikram Rathod directed by Babu Yogeswaran.

Produced by Ravuri Venkataswamy and S Kowsalya Rani under SNS Movies and Apollo Productions, the movie will have its Telugu release through Om Shiva Ganga Enterprises (K Babu Rao). The makers kick-started the promotions by releasing the first look poster of the movie. It sees someone threatening Vijay Antony with a short gun, while the actor gives a serious gaze and there is a scar on his face. The first-look poster gives the impression that Vikram Rathod will be high on action.

Remya Nambeesan is the leading lady in the movie which stars Suresh Gopi in a key role. The movie also features Sangeetha, Radha Ravi, Sonu Sood, and Yogi Babu.

Maestro Ilayaraja scored the music for the movie, while RD Rajasekhar is the cinematographer. AL Ramesh and Bhuvan Srinivasan are the editors of the movie which is getting ready for release.

As we can see in the poster, Vikram Rathod will have its theatrical release soon.