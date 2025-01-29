Vijay Antony’s ‘Parashakthi’ title unveiled

The multi-talented star Vijay Antony has unveiled the title of his landmark 25th film, ‘Parashakthi,’ which is already generating significant buzz. Directed and written by the acclaimed Arun Prabu, known for his notable works ‘Aruvi’ and ‘Vaazhl,’ ‘Parashakthi’ promises to showcase Vijay Antony's exceptional range and dedication as an actor. The powerful title poster adds to the anticipation, setting the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

‘Parashakthi’ is designed to be a compelling mix of mass appeal, intense action, and heartfelt family drama, offering something for every viewer. Produced under Vijay Antony Films Corporation, with Meera Vijay Antony presenting the film, it has all the makings of a grand entertainer.

The ensemble cast includes seasoned performers like Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kriplani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, and young talent Master Keshav, ensuring a diverse and dynamic storytelling experience.

With a stellar technical team backing the film, including cinematography by Shelley Calist, music composed by Vijay Antony, editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta, and action choreography by Rajashekar, the film is set to offer a high-quality cinematic experience. The team is currently in post-production, working to ensure the film’s summer 2025 release will be nothing short of spectacular.

This is one to watch, as Vijay Antony continues to push the boundaries of his craft in ‘Parashakthi.’