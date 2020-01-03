Vijay Deverakonda in varied shades

It looks like Vijay Deverakonda will showcase four different shades with one among them being a Singareni worker and the other ones having a contemporary touch, going by the teaser of much-awaited film, 'World Famous Lover'released on Friday.

The teaser portrays the raw and intense nature of the film. The emotional journey of the protoganists-Vijay Deverakonda and the four women in his life are showcased in the teaser.

It starts off with bold shots of Raashi Khanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The opening dialogue "Prema ante oka compromise Kaadu, Prema ante oka sacrifice" sets the tone of the proceedings.

All the four female leads, Raashi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Liete, and Catherine Tressa shape Vijay's life and these four parallel tracks are shown vividly.

Gopi Sundar's background score is apt The director, Kranthi Madhav is in familiar territory with the hard-hitting love drama. No doubt, Vijay Devarakonda's aggression is back in the business.



