Vijay Devarakonda Gets His Styling And Look Done For Fighter

The most happening hero Vijay Devarakonda is all set to start working for his new film Fighter under the direction of dashing maker Puri Jagannadh. The film to be made as pan India film in Telugu, Hindi and other south languages will start rolling after Sankranthi festival.

Vijay Devarakonda goes for a makeover for the film. Guess what, Bollywood's top hairstylist Aalim Hakim is roped in for the same. Aalim Hakim is known as a Bollywood celebrity hairstylist who also did styling for few o Telugu actors including Prabhas and Ram Charan.

"So while @TheDeverakonda gets his styling n look done at @AalimHakim along with @purijagan, our DOP #vishnusarma decides to click sum pics of me. PS - our fighter's new look is shaping out killer," tweeted Charmme.





Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce Fighter in collaboration with Karan Johar. The film will be majorly shot in Mumbai. Fighter will go on sets later this month.