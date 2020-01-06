Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Vijay Devarakonda Gets His Styling And Look Done For Fighter

Vijay Devarakonda Gets His Styling And Look Done For Fighter
Highlights

The most happening hero Vijay Devarakonda is all set to start working for his new film Fighter under the direction of dashing maker Puri Jagannadh.

The most happening hero Vijay Devarakonda is all set to start working for his new film Fighter under the direction of dashing maker Puri Jagannadh. The film to be made as pan India film in Telugu, Hindi and other south languages will start rolling after Sankranthi festival.

Vijay Devarakonda goes for a makeover for the film. Guess what, Bollywood's top hairstylist Aalim Hakim is roped in for the same. Aalim Hakim is known as a Bollywood celebrity hairstylist who also did styling for few o Telugu actors including Prabhas and Ram Charan.

"So while @TheDeverakonda gets his styling n look done at @AalimHakim along with @purijagan, our DOP #vishnusarma decides to click sum pics of me. PS - our fighter's new look is shaping out killer," tweeted Charmme.



Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce Fighter in collaboration with Karan Johar. The film will be majorly shot in Mumbai. Fighter will go on sets later this month.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top