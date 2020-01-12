Vijay Devarakonda Learns Mixed Martial Arts In Thailand

Most happening young hero Vijay Devaraonda's next will be under the direction of in-form director Puri Jagannadh who delivered a massive hit with his last movie iSmart Shankar. The film titled Fighter will be produced by Puri himself in partnership with Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.

The makers hired 15 trainers in Thailand to train Vijay Devarakonda in mixed martial arts and other fight forms. The young hero is undergoing intense training for the action-packed role and is in a strict diet regime.

Filming of Fighter will begin later this month in Mumbai.