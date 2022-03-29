Vijay Devarakonda Once Again Teams Up With Puri Jagannadh For 'Jana Gana Mana'

Tollywood's young actor Vijay Devarakonda teamed up with Puri Jagannadh for the sports drama Liger. As this 'Arjun Reddy' actor is essaying the role of a boxer in this movie, there are many expectations on it. Well, before the release of this movie itself, the duo announced their next movie and surprised all and sundry. Yesterday they dropped the announcement poster and today they unveiled the title and other details of the movie. In the launch event itself, the makers unveiled the release date of this action entertainer!

Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh dropped the title poster of the movie 'Jana Gana Mana' on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The title poster is just awesome and showcased a few soldiers on the war field amid bombs and aeroplane attacks.

Co-producer of the movie Charmme Kaur shared the motion poster of the movie on her Instagram page… Take a look!

In this motion poster, the war field is seen and in the background Vijay's voice over is heard… He said, "Indians are Tigers ,

Indians are Fighters,

Indians can rule this WORLD… Jana Gana Mana".

Charmme also wrote, "Here's the Soul Stirring Motion Poster of #JGM".

Speaking about the movie, Vijay also wrote, "I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri's dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences."

Director Puri Jagannadh also spoke about the movie and said, "I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project 'JGM'. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is the ultimate action entertainer".

Vijay also shared a few pics from the launch event and was so happy to be part of the Jana Gana Mana movie…

In the first two pics, he is seen along with Indian soldiers dressed up just like them and the third one is clicked from the launch event showcasing Puri and Charmme along with Vijay in all smiles.

Well, the launch event is happening in Mumbai and Vijay made his entry in a chopper as an army officer. Even the beautiful co-producer Charmme Kaur and director Puri Jagannadh along with a few army officers accompanied Vijay during his grand entry.

Jana Gana Mana movie will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and it will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh under the Puri Connects banner. This Pan-Indian movie will be made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages and will be released on 3rd August, 2023 in the theatres!