Vijay Devarakonda Teams Up With Director Parasuram And Repeats The Blockbuster ‘Geetha Govindam’ Combination

All the fans of Tollywood's 'Rowdy' actor were worried for him with the failure of the Liger movie at the box office. But this time he is back with a bang and is holding a kitty filled with interesting projects. Already he teamed up with Samantha for Shiva Nirvana's Kushi movie and the shooting of this movie will resume soon. A couple of days ago, he announced his new project with Gautam and is all set to essay a cop role. Off late, he surprised all his fans and movie lovers by repeating his combination with Geetha Govindam director. This movie is one of the biggest hits of his career and thus, there are many expectations on it from the day of announcement itself!



Vijay shared a beautiful pic on his Twitter page and announced this news to all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the post of the makers, he also wrote, "We are getting back together. @ParasuramPetla @SVC_official".

Vijay is seen happily enjoying a chit-chat with the director Parasuram and producer Dil Raju at his terrace. They are all seen in smiles and all set to come up with an amazing concept! Along with sharing the pic, they also wrote, "Very happy to announce that we are collaborating with blockbuster combination of The #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda & @ParasuramPetla for our upcoming film. Stay tuned for more updates...".

Further details of this project will be unveiled soon… Well, speaking about Vijay's work front, Kushi is Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie and it is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya.

Vijay also announced his new movie with Gautam Tinnanuri and it is a cop drama which is tentatively titled as VD 12. The catchy caption, 'I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy' raised the expectations on the movie.