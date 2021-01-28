Vijay Devarakonda to stay away from Tollywood?

Sensational star Vijay Devarakonda is currently busy working on Puri Jagannath's Liger. As most of the shoot is happening in Mumbai, Vijay is constantly shuttling between Hyderabad and Mumbai. The buzz is that Vijay wants to do more films in Bollywood. Vijay was so happy to see the welcoming from North audiences for the first look of his film. To cash his craze, he is planning a straight Hindi film, after the release of Liger.



Irrespective of the film's result, Vijay wants to go ahead and do a straight Hindi film. Vijay's Liger has support from Karan Johar. Karan is ready to produce a film with Vijay Devarakonda for the straight Hindi film. If the project gets materialized, Vijay will have to restrict himself to Bombay for at least 2 years.

If the Hindi film happens, Vijay will surely stay away from Tollywood. We have to see if Vijay takes that decision.

Liger's shoot is going to resume soon. Ananya Pandey plays the heroine in the movie.