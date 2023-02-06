Vijay Devarakonda was the initial choice to star in Kalyan Ram's film Amigos.

The film industry is a combination of talent, luck, and opportunities, which all play a crucial role in determining the success of actors, actresses, and directors. There are instances when the initial plan for a film is to cast a particular actor, but the role eventually goes to someone else. Such was the case for Vijay Devarakonda and the film "Amigos".

Mythri Movie Makers had previously offered Vijay Devarakonda a role in "Amigos" before he worked on "Dear Comrade" with them. However, Vijay was more drawn to the script of "Dear Comrade" and declined the offer for "Amigos". The film went on to be cast with another actor, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who was impressed by the script.



"Amigos" is set to release on February 10th and its trailer has generated positive buzz. The film is directed by Rajendra Reddy, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and features Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath making her debut in the Telugu film industry. The music for the film is composed by Ghibran.

