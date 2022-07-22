Vijay Devarakonda's Stylist Reveals Why VD Sported In Casual Attire At The Liger Trailer Launch Event

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey's Liger movie trailer was launched yesterday in Hyderabad and Mumbai. In the morning, the trailer was unveiled in Hyderabad at Sudershan theatre and coming to the night, the team flew to Mumbai and participated in the gala event. But VD's look turned into the talk of the town as he sported in most casual look wearing a tee and slippers. So, all his fans were curious to know the reason behind it. His stylist Harmann Kaur decoded his look and revealed many things in his interview.

She started by saying, "It was really brave of Vijay to do so. Liger promotions has been something I was really really looking forward to. There were so many brands and designers constantly following up to construct/design looks for Vijay. I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let's be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look."Vijay and Ananya's Liger movie trailer is launched yesterday!

She further added, "He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay's dressing up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country. First round trials were with basic Tees and ill-fitted jeans which we were going to further age and give it a more raw look. Then we decided to custom make the Tees with some words that Vijay gave me, I reached out to the Rowdy team to work with me on them. So it was Vijay, team Rowdy wear and I that put ideas together and got it made in a super short time."

Finally, she concluded by saying about the basic Rs 199 slippers… "I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth Rs 199 was really brave of Vijay but I'm glad it was received with a lot of love".

Ananya Pandey also shared her outfit details on her Instagram page and treated all her fans!

She looked lovely wearing a black gown that featured slit and sleeveless details! Her side-parted hair and black heels perfectly upped her trailer launch appeal!

Here are the lead actors of the Liger movie at the launch event!

In this video, Ranveer Singh is seen praising Ramya Krishnan… "She really packs a punch in the #LigerTrailer @ranveersingh about @meramyakrishnan at the Trailer launch event in Mumbai".

VD calls the director Puri as the 'He's the Original Gangster of Commercial Cinema'.

Puri Jagannadh also reveals many things about the movie…

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!