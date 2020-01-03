Trending :
Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover teaser review

Vijay Devarakonda
Vijay Devarakonda is all set to come up with another romantic entertainer 'World Famous Lover' under the direction of Kranthi Madhav.

Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite are playing the leading ladies in the movie. The makers have already introduced Aishwarya Rajesh as Vijay's wife, Isabelle and Raashi Khanna as his girlfriends and Catherine as his crush. Today, the makers have revealed the official teaser of the film which revealed that Vijay Deverakonda plays a unique role. The teaser shows an intense and romantic as well as aggressive Vijay Devarakonda in different relationships, which is quite exciting.

KA Vallabha and KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials banner are bankrolling this project. The movie is Gopi Sundar's musical which will hit the silver screens on February 14th, 2020.


