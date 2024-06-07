Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi to share screen in Ravi Kiran Kola directorial film

The film industry is abuzz with the news that two of the most adored stars in Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi, are set to share the screen in an upcoming movie directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. This anticipated collaboration has fans eagerly waiting, as both actors have a massive following and are known for their compelling performances.

According to insiders, the movie is set to open with a beautiful love story, a genre that both Vijay and Sai Pallavi excel in. Their pairing is expected to create magic on screen, combining Vijay's dynamic presence and Sai Pallavi's natural charm. The director, Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his previous works, is expected to weave a captivating narrative that will resonate with the audience.



Sai Pallavi, who burst onto the scene with her debut in ‘Fidaa,’ has quickly risen to prominence in the Telugu film industry. Known for her natural beauty and impressive acting skills, she has become one of the top heroines in Tollywood, consistently delivering memorable performances in consecutive films. Currently, she is working on the film ‘Thandel’ and is expected to join Vijay for their upcoming project soon after.



Vijay Deverakonda, affectionately known as the ‘Rowdy’ hero, has experienced a rollercoaster of success in recent years. Despite the massive success of ‘Geetha Govindam,’ his subsequent films have not lived up to expectations. The much-anticipated ‘Liger’ failed to impress, and his recent release, ‘Family Star,’ also did not meet the hype. However, Vijay's fans remain hopeful and are eagerly waiting for a comeback hit. With multiple projects lined up, including the one with Sai Pallavi, there is renewed optimism among his supporters.

