Vijay Deverakonda receives substantial compensation for role in VD12 movie

An official announcement regarding the upcoming film featuring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri was recently made. The film, tentatively titled VD12, has generated buzz due to its concept poster, which features the tagline "I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy." The film is said to be a period drama, with Deverakonda playing the role of an undercover cop.

According to sources, the production team is paying a substantial amount as compensation for Deverakonda's role in the film. Despite the recent box office disappointment of "Liger," Deverakonda's remuneration remains a topic of discussion.



The film is being produced by Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments in association with Trivikram's wife Sai Soujanya's Fortune Four Cinemas banner. Srikara Studios will also co-produce the film, with filming expected to begin soon.

