Vijay Deverakonda's cameo in Anushka's next?

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty are going to be seen together in an upcoming film produced by UV Creations. Mahesh Babu is the film's director. He earlier directed Rara Krishnayya. Interestingly, Vijay Devarakonda will also be seen in the film.



The untitled film will have a formal launch very soon. The pre-production works came to an end and the makers wanted to hit the floors immediately. We hear that the film unit wanted to rope in Vijay Deverakonda for a cameo in the film. The details of his character are currently kept under wraps.



Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Anushka Shetty in the film.



The film will feature the love story between a 40-year-old single mother and a 25-year-old youth.



The complete details of the cast and crew will be out along with the film's official announcement.