Vijay Sethupathi Dropped Out From Varun Tej's Next Movie???

Highlights

Varun Tej is presently busy in the shooting of his next movie tentatively titled ‘Boxer’.

After a blockbuster of 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh', Varun pinned all his hopes on his next movie. To continue the success journey, Varun stepped into the role of a boxer.

As per Tollywood circles, the antagonist role of this movie has a huge part in this movie, so the makers are thinking of rope in a powerful man to add more drama to the movie.

It was earlier said that Kollywood versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play this character. But due to unknown reasons, Vijay stepped out of this movie and this made the makers again fall in search of another villain.

We all need to wait and watch who will fight against Varun and add more spiciness to the villain character. Hope this newbie's Kiran Korrapati directorial will have a good time at the box office.

