Vijay Sethupathi to play a baddie again

Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi has been grabbing the attention of the Tollywood audience lately. The actor who marked his Telugu debut with 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' movie recently played the villain role in Panjaa Vaishnav Tej debut film 'Uppena'.

The actor who got a powerful role in the film has greatly impressed the audience with his performance. As per the latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi is going to play a villain role in Wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas' next. We already knew that Trivikram Srinivas who recently tasted success with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' movie is going to join hands with young tiger NTR for his next. According to the reports, Trivikram has roped in Vijay Sethupathi to play the main villain in the movie and he feels that Vijay Sethupathi is the perfect cast to lock horns with Tarak.

The expectations are high on this movie. More details regarding the project will get announced very soon.