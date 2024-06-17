Vijay Sethupathi's ‘Maharaja’ Scores Big at Telugu Box Office 

Vijay Sethupathi's latest outing in Tollywood, ‘Maharaja,’ has been making headlines for its impressive box office performance. Despite initial skepticism, the film's Telugu dubbed version has exceeded expectations, drawing substantial audiences and garnering positive reviews.

In just three days since its release, ‘Maharaja’ has amassed over six and a half crore gross with a share of three crore twenty lakhs. This feat underscores its growing popularity among moviegoers, fueled largely by strong word-of-mouth recommendations.

On its third day alone, the film's collections nearly tripled compared to its opening day, marking a significant upsurge in audience interest. Initially starting with a modest 60 lakh share on day one, ‘Maharaja’ swiftly surpassed its break-even target of three crores, catapulting into profit territory, thanks to robust weekend collections.

Notably, ‘Maharaja’ stands as Vijay Sethupathi's highest-grossing Telugu dubbed film to date, having raked in a staggering Rs 21.45 crores globally within its first three days. Sunday alone contributed an impressive nine crores to its total, solidifying its status as a box office powerhouse.

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, ‘Maharaja’ is a gripping revenge thriller that revolves around a father's quest for justice after his daughter is abducted. Vijay Sethupathi's nuanced portrayal has been widely praised, marking a triumphant return for the actor who celebrates his 50th film milestone with this blockbuster.

In a crowded release schedule, ‘Maharaja’ has emerged as a standout performer among both dubbed and straight Telugu releases. Even alongside the likes of Sudheer Babu's ‘Harom Hara,’ which opened on the same day, ‘Maharaja’ has outshone competitors, demonstrating its strong appeal and drawing in audiences across the board.