Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone film ‘Maharaja’ gears up for grand release by NVR Cinemas

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is eagerly anticipating the release of his landmark 50th film, "Maharaja". Directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram under Passion Studios along with Jagadish Palanisamy's The Route, the film marks a significant milestone in Vijay Sethupathi's illustrious career. Notably, the production team has spared no expense in ensuring this milestone film lives up to expectations.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14th, "Maharaja" has already begun its promotional journey across Telugu states. NVR Cinemas, a renowned distribution house, has secured the rights for AP and Telangana, promising a massive release to cater to the actor's extensive fan base.

The recently unveiled trailer has generated immense excitement, depicting Vijay Sethupathi in the role of an ordinary barber embarking on a mission to reclaim his lost love, "Lakshmi", from an unidentified adversary. The trailer concludes with a gripping glimpse of Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, adding to the film's intrigue and anticipation.

"Maharaja" boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Mamta Mohandas, Bharathiraja, Natarajan Subramaniam, Singampuli, and Kalki. The film showcases cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, soulful music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and precise editing by Philomin Raj.

With its compelling storyline, talented cast, and high production values, "Maharaja" promises to be a cinematic treat for fans of Vijay Sethupathi and Tamil cinema enthusiasts alike. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build, fueled by the film's captivating trailer and extensive promotional efforts.