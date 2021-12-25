Vijaya Shanthi to romance with Balakrishna in his next flick?

Balakrishna who showed his power with his mass action entertainer "Akhanda" is thoroughly entertaining all sections of people with his reality celebrity talk show "Unstoppable with NBK". All eyes are on Balakrishna's next with Gopichand Malineni. Expectations are soaring high on the project as the makers are wrapping up the pre-production activities.

Fans are getting excited as it is coming out that Gopichand Malineni is planning to show Balakrishna in powerful dual roles. As per the latest grapevine, Balakrishna will be seen as a factionist and also as a powerful police officer. Sources say Balakrishna will not be seen as a father-son duo but completely different roles.

The makers already roped in Shruti Haasan as one of the heroines and rumors have it that they are planning to rope in Vijayashanti as the other heroine. Balakrishna and Vijayashanti earlier featured in many hit films and fans are getting excited on hearing this.

Earlier rumors spread that Balakrishna will be seen as the Google CEO and the film has a US backdrop. Rumours have been that the film will be titled as "Vetapalam". The film's regular shoot will start from January 20,2022. Thaman is the music director for the film.