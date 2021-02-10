Vintage Charminar set for PSPK27

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan and Krish Jagarlamudi are currently busy working on a project which is yet to get a title. Hara Hara Veera Mallu is the title in consideration but there is no confirmation on the same. The film's shoot is in progress in Hyderabad and the makers decided to erect a special Charminar set for the next schedule.

The film unit is planning to construct a vintage Charminar that will resemble the structure built in 17th century. Since the film is a historic movie, the film unit wanted to go for authentic sets to bring the vintage feels for the audiences even while watching the film.

Since it is a huge set, it will take a while for the construction. A lot of money is being spent on erecting the set. Rajeevan is the production designer of the movie. The film unit will release the movie for Sankranthi next year.

Niddhi Agerwal and Jacqueline Fernandez play the leading ladies in the film.