Virabh Studios Unveils Debut Film Gadadhari Hanuman

Virabh Studios, the newest entrant in the Tollywood film industry, has officially announced its debut production, Gadadhari Hanuman. This trilingual film, set to be released in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, promises to deliver a blend of commercial appeal and mythological intrigue.

The film marks the directorial debut of Rohit Kolli and features a multi-genre approach, combining elements of both commercial cinema and mythology. The production team, led by producers Basavaraj Hurakadli and Renuka Prasad KR, is excited about the film's potential impact across different film industries.

Hero Ravi and Harshitha will star as the lead characters, supported by an ensemble cast including Basavaraj Hurakadli, Ramesh Pandit, Nagesh Mayya, Kalyan, and Sunanda. Arun Gowda handles the cinematography, while CN Kishor is responsible for editing. The musical score, composed by Judah Sandhy, is expected to enhance the film's narrative with a compelling background score.

Director Rohit Kolli expressed confidence in the film's success, stating, "Gadadhari Hanuman will impress audiences with its visuals and storytelling. We believe the film will make a significant impact at the box office, following the success of hits like 'Kalki,' 'HanuMan,' and 'Kartikeya 2.'"

Producers Basavaraj Hurakadli and Renuka Prasad KR added, "The film is crafted to entertain viewers of all ages and conveys a meaningful social message. By releasing it in three languages, we aim to garner applause from audiences in Tollywood, Sandalwood, and Bollywood."

The film’s title design, featuring a unique presentation with the Hanuman Flag and tail, hints at the surprises awaiting viewers in theatres.