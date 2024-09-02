Live
- BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks on mob lynching incidents
- World Coconut Day 2024: Theme, History, Health Benefits, and Tasty Recipes
- Simple Steps to Keep Your Feet Smooth All Year Round
- District Collector Warns: Stay Alert for the Next Two to Three Days Amid Heavy Rains
- Floods, landslides in Philippines kill 10
- ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Web Series Faces Backlash Over Hindu Names for Hijackers
- Regularisation of jobs will give relief to contractual teachers: Assam CM
- Chandrababu Naidu Visits Flood-Affected Areas, Assesses Damage and Relief Efforts
- CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Flood-Affected Areas in Khammam and Warangal
- Sumit Nagal withdraws from Davis Cup due to back injury
Just In
Virabh Studios Unveils Debut Film Gadadhari Hanuman
Virabh Studios, the newest entrant in the Tollywood film industry, has officially announced its debut production, Gadadhari Hanuman.
Virabh Studios, the newest entrant in the Tollywood film industry, has officially announced its debut production, Gadadhari Hanuman. This trilingual film, set to be released in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, promises to deliver a blend of commercial appeal and mythological intrigue.
The film marks the directorial debut of Rohit Kolli and features a multi-genre approach, combining elements of both commercial cinema and mythology. The production team, led by producers Basavaraj Hurakadli and Renuka Prasad KR, is excited about the film's potential impact across different film industries.
Hero Ravi and Harshitha will star as the lead characters, supported by an ensemble cast including Basavaraj Hurakadli, Ramesh Pandit, Nagesh Mayya, Kalyan, and Sunanda. Arun Gowda handles the cinematography, while CN Kishor is responsible for editing. The musical score, composed by Judah Sandhy, is expected to enhance the film's narrative with a compelling background score.
Director Rohit Kolli expressed confidence in the film's success, stating, "Gadadhari Hanuman will impress audiences with its visuals and storytelling. We believe the film will make a significant impact at the box office, following the success of hits like 'Kalki,' 'HanuMan,' and 'Kartikeya 2.'"
Producers Basavaraj Hurakadli and Renuka Prasad KR added, "The film is crafted to entertain viewers of all ages and conveys a meaningful social message. By releasing it in three languages, we aim to garner applause from audiences in Tollywood, Sandalwood, and Bollywood."
The film’s title design, featuring a unique presentation with the Hanuman Flag and tail, hints at the surprises awaiting viewers in theatres.