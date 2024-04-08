  • Menu
Viral Video: Fans Flock to Allu Arjun's House for Early Birthday Wishes!

Fans surprised Allu Arjun with early birthday wishes at his home! The actor met them and even donned his Pushpa Raj look, making it a night to remember.

Telugu cinema's beloved actor Allu Arjun, also known as "Bunny" to his fans, is turning 43 today! While he's planned a special day with his family, the celebrations kicked off a night early for his most devoted supporters.

A massive crowd of fans descended upon Allu Arjun's house late last night, eager to wish him a happy birthday in advance and catch a glimpse of their idol. Armed with phone flashlights, they erupted in cheers, chanting his nickname "Bunny" alongside his iconic character name "Pushpa Raj" from the blockbuster movie Pushpa.

Hearing the commotion, Allu Arjun emerged from his house to greet his fans. To their delight, he was styled just like his character Pushpa Raj, complete with the signature look! This surprise appearance sent the crowd into a frenzy. Fans from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the two Telugu states, had come together to celebrate their favorite hero, showcasing their immense love and dedication.

This heartwarming interaction between Allu Arjun and his fans has become a viral sensation, shared and trending across social media platforms.

https://shorturl.at/hJSZ5

In the midst of the birthday buzz, excitement is also brewing for Allu Arjun's upcoming project, Pushpa 2. The sequel to the highly successful Pushpa is currently in filming and is slated for release this August. With the anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2 and the love showered by his fans, Allu Arjun's birthday is sure to be a memorable one!

