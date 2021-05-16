'Virata Parvam' team using lockdown for VFX works

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming movie, 'Virata Parvam' has been one of the much-awaited movies in Tollywood at the moment. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres on the 30th of this month.

The second wave of coronavirus made the film release to get halted. The decision of postponement came out just three weeks before its release. Director Venu Udugula says that the film has a pending work of 'VFX' to be completed. So, before the normalcy returns, they will have to complete that work. D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are bankrolling this project.

The teaser received a lot of appreciation. Rana will play the role of a Naxalite in the film whereas Sai Pallavi will appear as a village belle. Set in the 1990s, the plot revolves around the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region.