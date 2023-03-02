Virupaksha Teaser Set to Release at a Specific Time

Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film, Virupaksha, directed by Karthik Dandu, is set to release on April 21, 2023. The mystical thriller stars Samyuktha, known for her roles in Bheemla Nayak and Sir, as the female lead.

Although the movie's teaser was originally scheduled to release yesterday, it was postponed due to the passing of a senior Mega fan and Bhimavaram Sai Dharam Tej Fans Association President Ravuri Pandu. The makers have now rescheduled the teaser release for today at 5 PM.

Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie, which will be released in major Indian languages. Anjaneesh Loknath is composing the music for the film.