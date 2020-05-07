Visakha Gas Tragedy is Act of God: RGV

Tollywood: Entire Telugu film fraternity expressed shock over the gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam but Ram Gopal Varma tells a theory that it is act of God. In a series of Tweets, RGV feels that the tragedy is because of God and he has a control over everything.

"After the virus and now the gas attack, I think the only thing left is aliens attacking. Since film industry is shut, God is busy making real life thriller movies. There are only 3 entities who kill men women and children without discrimination of religion, caste and nationality and they are TERRORISTS, VIRUSES and GOD. I hope God has not developed some mental health problems considering how he's on a spree creating deadly viruses and causing gas leak accidents. God by definition is the creator and controller of each and everything in nature and hence the virus and the gas are his doing. Yet we tend to blame everyone except God because we are scared." shared Ram Gopal Varma on his Twitter profile.

RGV's next film is based on the rape and death incident of Disha that took place in Hyderabad. RGV is also busy with a couple of web series.