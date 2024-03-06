‘Visalakshi’ movie gets a grand launch

In a grand launch event at Prasad Lab in Hyderabad, the upcoming film "Vishalakshi" was officially launched under UK Productions, presented by Ketika Hanmayashree. The lead roles in the movie will be played by Vijay Shankar, Mahesh Yadlapalli, Aayushi Patel, and Anushree. The opening ceremony was graced by prominent film personalities, including the Presidents of Directors Association.

Veerashankar, the President of Directors Association, directed the first shot, and well-known producer Raj Kandukuri gave the clap. The camera was switched on by director and producer Pratani Ramakrishna Goud. The concept poster of the film was jointly launched by Veerashankar, Raj Kandukuri, and Pratani Ramakrishna Goud.

Director Pawan Shankar shared his gratitude for the guests and provided insights into the movie, describing it as an action entertainer set against an investigative backdrop. He emphasized the suspenseful and thrilling aspects of the film, with plans to shoot in the scenic locations of Ooty and Araku. The movie will feature 5 songs and 5 fights, with shooting scheduled in the surrounding areas of Rayalaseema and Hyderabad.

Producer Pallapu Uday Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the collaboration with director Pawan Shankar and the commitment to producing quality films in the future. He thanked the cast for their involvement, emphasizing that "Vishalakshi" encompasses elements of investigation, sting operations, and emotion, catering to both youth and family audiences. The Director of Photography, Urukunda Reddy, shared the vision of making the movie visually stunning and unique, promising an enjoyable experience for all audiences.

Heroes Vijay Shankar, Mahesh Yadlapalli, and heroines Aayushi Patel and Anushree expressed their gratitude to the director and producers for the opportunity to be part of "Vishalakshi." The film is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and compelling visual elements.