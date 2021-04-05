Vishal's ex-fiancee stuns in Bikini!

Just when rumors came out that Vishal was in a relationship with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the actor rubbished the rumors by getting engaged with a Telugu actress Anisha Alla Reddy.

But, the couple called off their engagement for reasons best known to them. However, Anisha Alla has now moved on in her life. She has deleted all the pictures of her with Vishal on her Instagram account. In December last year, news came out that she is getting married to a businessman but there is no clarity on the same.

She has been posting some beautiful pictures of her beach vacation lately and sharing the photos she captured. Anisha Alla played a minor role in 'Arjun Reddy' and a couple of other Telugu films. In a recent picture, she donned a bikini. She might be looking at actively making a comeback to movies.

The actress has been away from films lately. On the other hand, 43-year-old Vishal is yet to open up about his wedding plans.