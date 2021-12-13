Vishnu accepts resignations of rival panel members

Hyderabad: The newly elected president of Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) has accepted the resignations of 11 members of rival Prakash Raj panel. Vishnu announced that he was accepting the resignations of all the 11 members.

He said although he requested the Prakash Raj panel members to take back their resignations, they did not respond, leaving him with no option but to accept their resignations. It is learnt that Vishnu is planning to induct his panel members in place of 11 members of Prakash Raj panel.

They en masse resigned after being elected to different office-bearer posts of the association in the bitterly contested elections. Speaking to the media after their victory, they had said that they can't work with the panel members of Vishnu before tendering their resignation.