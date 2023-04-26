Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments' #VS11 commences with Pooja Ceremony Today, Shoot Begins Mid May

Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Presented by Srikara Studios, is excited to announce the commencement of their next film, "VS11" starring Vishwak Sen in lead with a traditional Pooja ceremony. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya and Written & directed by the talented Krishna Chaitanya.

The Pooja ceremony was attended by notable industry people such as Dil Raju, Boyanpalli Venkat, Sudhakar Cherukuri, Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi, Director Venky Atluri, Director Mallik Ram, Director Srikanth N Reddy, Director Kalyan Shankar who extended their best wishes to the team.

Vishwak Sen is known for his incredible and versatile script selection. Being a successful writer-director himself, the young actor entertained us with variety of genres. Now, he is coming up with a different genre and script this time too. He is highly excited about the character and the story as well.

Set in the 90s around Rajamundry, "VS11" features an exceptional lineup of creative professionals from the film industry, including renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Anith Madhani, Art director Gandhi Nadikudikar, and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli. With such a talented and accomplished team leading the production and Sithara Entertainments known for their compelling selection of scripts, "VS11" promises to be an exciting project.

Sudhakar Cherukuri switched on the camera, marking the official start of the film's shoot, and Dil Raju gave the first clap. First Shot directed by Venkat Boyanpalli, Script handed over by Venky Atluri & Ram Achanta. With such a talented and accomplished team leading the production and Sithara Entertainments known for their compelling selection of scripts, "VS11" promises to be an exciting project.

The regular shoot of VS11 will commence from May. While the news of official cast to come in next couple of days, the production team promises to keep the audience updated on all the exciting developments. Stay tuned for further updates from the team of "VS11."

















Crew:

Art Director: Gandhi Nadikudikar

DOP: Anita Madhadi Editor: Navin Nooli

Co-Producers: Venkat Uppuluri & Gopichand Innamuri

Music Director: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Producers: Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya

Written & Directed by: Krishna Chaitanya