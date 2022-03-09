Vishwak Sen Collaborates With Naresh Kuppili For ‘Das Ka Dhumki’

Tollywood's young actor Vishwak Sen is slowly turning busy… He was last seen in the Paagal movie and is now having a couple of interesting projects in his hand. Off late, he announced his new project and shared the pooja ceremony pics on his social media page. He is teaming up with Naresh Kuppili for a comedy thriller 'Das Ka Dhumki'.

Let us check out the launch ceremony pics of the movie…

Along with sharing the announcement poster, he also wrote, "KHEL SHURuuu Paagal combo is back. 'Mass Ka Das' @VishwakSenActor's #VS8 is #DasKaDhumki Co-starring: @Nivetha_Tweets #VanmayeCreations #VScinemas #ProdNo2 Director @NaresshLee Producer #KarateRaju @KumarBezwada #[email protected]_james #AnwarAli".

The poster looked interesting showcasing a waiter serving a customer and this pic is seen on the 'Joker' playing card. Even the dark background made the poster worth watching!

Tollywood's PR team shared the launch event pics of this movie… It showcased Vishwak Sen and the lead actress Nivetha Pethuraj posing along with their whole team. Ace producer Allu Aravind clapped for the first scene while Anil Ravipudi switched on the camera.

Das Ka Dhumki movie is being directed by young filmmaker Naresh Kuppili and is being produced under the Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. Nivetha is second time teaming up with Vishwak as they already shared the screen space for Paagal movie. Dinesh K Babu will handle the cinematography while Leon James will tune the music. Anwar Ali will be the editor for this latest project. The regular shooting of this movie will kick-start on 14th March while today the launch event took place at Hyderabad.

Speaking about other projects of Vishwak Sen, he is also part of Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam, Ori Devuda, October 31 Ladies Night and Gaami movies.