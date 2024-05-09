Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ set to hit screens on May 31st

Vishwak Sen, renowned for his powerhouse performances, is all set to mesmerize audiences once again with his upcoming gangster flick, "Gangs of Godavari." Following the massive success of "Falaknuma Das," Sen steps into the shoes of the fearless Gangster Lankala Rathna in this highly anticipated film.

Scheduled for release on May 31st, coinciding with the anniversary of "Falaknuma Das," the makers are confident that "Gangs of Godavari" will rewrite box office records and mark yet another milestone in Vishwak Sen's career. The actor himself exudes unwavering belief in the project, foreseeing it as a game-changer.

Adding to the excitement, acclaimed composer Yuvan Shankar Raja lends his magic to the film's music, with the already viral single "Suttamla Soosi" setting high expectations. The recently unveiled theme song, "BAD," further intensifies anticipation among fans.

The teaser, offering a glimpse into the gritty world of Lankala Rathna, has captivated audiences, heightening anticipation for the film's release. Penned and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, "Gangs of Godavari" is backed by powerhouse producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments, along with Fortune Four Cinemas. Co-produced by Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri, the film is presented by Srikara Studios.

Starring the gorgeous Neha Sshetty and Anjali as the female leads, the film boasts Anith Madadi's cinematography and the deft editing of National Award winner Navin Nooli. As the countdown to May 31st begins, expectations are sky-high for Vishwak Sen's latest cinematic outing, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience.