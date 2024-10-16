Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ trailer to be out on Oct 20

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming mass action-comedy entertainer, Mechanic Rocky. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments, the film has been generating significant buzz.

The makers recently announced that the much-awaited trailer for Mechanic Rocky will be released on October 20. The film's intriguing teaser has already sparked curiosity among fans, and the first two songs composed by Jakes Bijoy received an excellent response.

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the female leads, while Manoj Katasani is the Director of Photography. Anwar Ali is handling the editing, and Kranti Priyam is serving as the production designer. Satyam Rajesh and Vidyasagar J. are the executive producers.

Mechanic Rocky is set for a grand theatrical release on November 22, and with the anticipation building, the upcoming trailer promises to offer a deeper glimpse into this exciting mass entertainer.