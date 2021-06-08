Vishwaksen announces Falaknuma Das sequel!

Vishwaksen is one of the talented actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor made his debut with the movie Vellipomakey and then shot to fame with Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Falaknuma Das. Now, the actor has given an update on the sequel of Falaknuma Das. Vishwak has confirmed that he is going to collaborate with the same team again for the film's sequel.

Yesterday, Vishwak shared the muhurtham picture of Falaknuma Das and stated that the team will collaborate soon for Falaknuma Das 2. He wrote, "3 years ago, muhurtham shot of #falaknumadas. Feels like yesterday. Love this team. Will soon collaborate again for #FD2."

On the other hand, the actor has three films on hand right now. One is Paagal, and the other one is the remake of Oh My Kadavule. He is also doing a film with AL Vijay.

The complete details about the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.