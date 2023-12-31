Vishwaksen starts a new production venture; film titled ‘Cult’

Vishwaksen, popularly known as Mass Ka Das, is expanding his horizons beyond acting and is now venturing into production. Having directed and produced films like "Falaknama Das" and "Das Ka Dhamki" under his home banner, Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas, he is set to produce a new film titled "Cult."

The film will introduce 20 newcomers to the industry, and the tagline, "Like A Leap Year 2024," has been revealed. The poster emphasizes the message "Say No To Drugs," depicting drugs in the form of tablets and powders. Vishwaksen, who faced initial struggles in the industry, is now actively involved in producing movies, showcasing his commitment to providing opportunities to new talents. The major thing is, the actor himself penned story for this flick.

The film, described as a comedy thriller, will be directed by Tajudin, marking his directorial debut. The production is set to commence soon, with further details about the cast and technical crew to be announced later.