'Vivah' Telugu remake rights acquired by Bellamkonda Suresh?

Tollywood producer Bellamkonda Suresh had introduced his elder son Srinivas as a hero with the 2014 film, "Alludu Seenu". Following the same, Suresh even planned to introduce his young son Ganesh also as the hero.

Earlier, last year Bellamkonda Ganesh's film under the direction of Pavan Sadineni was also started. But due to some reasons, the project was shelved after wrapping up almost twenty percent of its shooting.

Now, the fresh buzz circulating among film circles is that Bellamkonda Suresh has acquired the remake rights of 2006 released Hindi film, "Vivah". News is also that the senior producer is planning to bring on board "Uppena" actress Kriti Shetty as the female lead for the film. By bagged the rights of a film that released a decade and a half ago, is Suresh's decision a correct one? Is an unknown answer for the time being.

It is well-known that Suresh has recently acquired the remake rights of Kollywood star Dhanush starrer "Karanan" and gearing up to make it with Bellamkonda Srinivas.