VT 13: Varun Tej Announces His New Project And Drops A Promo

Mega compound's young actor Varun Tej Konidela is all happy with the success of his last movie F3. He announced his next movie which is his 12th movie with another young filmmaker Praveen Sattaru who is currently busy with Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' movie promotions. Off late, the Ghani actor also announced his next project i.e his 13th movie and surprised all his fans.

Varun Tej shared a promo of his 13th movie and shared the happy news with all his fans through social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Touch the sky with Glory! #VT13". The promo showcases that the plot is based on true events and Varun reading it with much love! On the whole, it seems to be a patriotic one as the script ends with Jai Hind words. Even the backdrop of aviation is also hinted in this promo. So, we need to wait and watch to know whether he is essaying a pilot role or not.

The announcement and other details regarding the main cast and crew will be made on 19th September 2022…

Speaking about Varun Tej's 12th movie, it is a unique-concept-based movie. Mickey J Meyer will score the tunes while Avinash Kolla will head the Art department. So, VT 12 will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and is produced by Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.