Waltair Veerayya pre-release event draws huge crowds

Visakhapatnam: With tension continued to prevail over finalisation of the venue till the last minute, the pre-release event went on in a hassle-free and grand manner amid scores of Chiru's admirers.

It was a star-studded evening as Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Mass Maha Raja Ravi Teja, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, sizzling Urvashi Rautela, Catherine Tresa, director Bobby, among others, descended on the port city to be part of the much-awaited pre-release event of 'Waltair Veerayya.' After a lot of dilly-dallying, the stage was finally set at Andhra University grounds. Despite the last minute arrangements, the venue saw a packed participation of Mega Star admirers from across North Andhra and neighbouring states as well.

Addressing his admirers, Chiranjeevi said he wants to settle in Visakhapatnam and be a resident of the port city. "Whenever I visit Vizag, I get emotional as I like the place, seashore and peace-loving people here. For a long time, I have been dreaming of settling here. Recently, I invested in a site at Bheemunipatnam. Once I construct a house here, my long-cherished dream would be fulfilled," Chiranjeevi mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, director Bobby said he was grateful to make a movie with Chiranjeevi. "For a person who is full of values, politics is not suitable. But you have a God-like brother who will take care of the politics, who will give right answers and stand strong because he has a rare combination of good qualities of Chiranjeevi and rage. He will give befitting answers to those who are in need of them," Bobby said on stage.

However, roads leading to the AU grounds were chock-a-block with traffic as it moved at snail's pace. Devi Sri Prasad added the much-required energy to the stage with his popular peppy songs, singing and shaking a leg with a team of dancers.

Owing to her health condition, Sruthi Hassan, who is one of the main leads of the movie made under Mythri Movie Makers banner, did not attend the event. She took Twitter to express her disappointment over her absence. The film unit expressed confidence that Waltair Veerayya is sure to reach out to the masses.

They told the movie buffs to mark January 13 in their calendars and watch Waltair Veerayya in theatres.