Watch Balarama Narasyoo Full Video Song From Balagam
Watch the song 'Balarama Narasyoo' from the Telugu film "Balagam" featuring Priyadarshi, you can watch its music video. The song is sung by Bheems...
Watch the song 'Balarama Narasyoo' from the Telugu film "Balagam" featuring Priyadarshi, you can watch its music video. The song is sung by Bheems Ceciroleo, Tillu Venu, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and lyrics written by Kasarla Shyam.
Song Credits:
Song Name - Balarama Narasayoo
Music - Bheems Ceciroleo
Singers- Bheems Ceciroleo, Tillu Venu
Lyricist- Kasarla Shyam
Musicians Credits :
Song Composed and Arranged by Bheems Ceciroleo
Keyboards - Vaidhhy
Live Rhythms- Chiranjeevi & Anil Robin
Village Tapes Played by B.Shanker-L.Ajay-V.Raaju-V.Akhil
Rajanarsu-L.Akshay - S.Ravi-S.Ashok-E.Balayya-J.Mahesh-J.Shaker-S Rakesh Tapes Recorded at Open place Sircilla.
Male Chorus - Naresh, Maruthi, Vinayak, Venki, Shantha
Female Chorus - Padmini Tum,
Hemalatha Manda, Santhi Venumadhavu
Song Recorded at Jubilee10 Studio-Hyd
Sound Engineers- Mastan Vali, Rakesh Mickey & Naresh Mamindla
Song Mixing and Mastered by Vinay Kumar
Music Incharge - Malya Kandukuri
Movie Name: Balagam
Production House: Dil Raju Productions
Presented By: Shirish
Producers: Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy
Director: Venu Yeldandi
Music: Bheems Ceciroleo