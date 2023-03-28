Watch Balarama Narasyoo Full Video Song From Balagam

Watch the song 'Balarama Narasyoo' from the Telugu film "Balagam" featuring Priyadarshi, you can watch its music video. The song is sung by Bheems Ceciroleo, Tillu Venu, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and lyrics written by Kasarla Shyam.





Song Credits:



Song Name - Balarama Narasayoo

Music - Bheems Ceciroleo

Singers- Bheems Ceciroleo, Tillu Venu

Lyricist- Kasarla Shyam

Musicians Credits :

Song Composed and Arranged by Bheems Ceciroleo

Keyboards - Vaidhhy

Live Rhythms- Chiranjeevi & Anil Robin

Village Tapes Played by B.Shanker-L.Ajay-V.Raaju-V.Akhil

Rajanarsu-L.Akshay - S.Ravi-S.Ashok-E.Balayya-J.Mahesh-J.Shaker-S Rakesh Tapes Recorded at Open place Sircilla.

Male Chorus - Naresh, Maruthi, Vinayak, Venki, Shantha

Female Chorus - Padmini Tum,

Hemalatha Manda, Santhi Venumadhavu

Song Recorded at Jubilee10 Studio-Hyd

Sound Engineers- Mastan Vali, Rakesh Mickey & Naresh Mamindla

Song Mixing and Mastered by Vinay Kumar

Music Incharge - Malya Kandukuri

Movie Name: Balagam

Production House: Dil Raju Productions

Presented By: Shirish

Producers: Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy

Director: Venu Yeldandi

Music: Bheems Ceciroleo