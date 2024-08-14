Watch: ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Trailer Shows Nani in a New Action Avatar

Natural Star Nani is back with another promising venture, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.’ Following his stellar successes last year with ‘Dasara’ and ‘Hi Nanna,’ Nani is continuing his streak of diverse and engaging projects. Directed by Vivek Atreya, this action thriller is set to hit theaters on August 29, and the anticipation is already sky-high.

The story of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ unfolds in a town called Sokulapalem. The recently released trailer, which debuted on August 13, offers a gripping introduction to the film's intense narrative. The trailer opens with a child drawing a figure on a wall, setting the tone with the words, “My patience is lost... My tears are flowing. That's why on behalf of all of us, I want to overcome fear and take a step forward." This foreshadows the struggles of the town's people under the tyranny of CI Dayanand, played by SJ Suryah.

Dayanand is a corrupt and ruthless police officer who oppresses the residents of Sokulapalem, creating an atmosphere of fear and injustice. In contrast, Constable Charulatha, portrayed by Priyanka Mohan, is discontented with Dayanand’s brutal methods and seeks a solution to bring justice to her town.

Nani steps into the shoes of Surya, a character with a split personality, who channels his rage against wrongdoers in the town. Saikumar's voice over adds an intriguing layer to Surya's character, comparing him to Yama and Chitragupta, figures from Hindu mythology who preside over death and justice.

Suryah's vigilante actions are confined to Saturdays, due to a condition imposed by his father, making these days the most dreaded by the corrupt. As the trailer progresses, Surya’s confrontation with CI Dayanand builds up, promising intense and action-packed sequences.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ trailer is loaded with mass action scenes and powerful elevations that leave a lasting impact. The climax of the trailer, set against the backdrop of pulsating background music by Jakes Bejoy, enhances the overall intensity. Director Vivek Atreya appears to have crafted a film that delivers on high-octane action without compromising on the narrative's depth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkx07ZvjKE4



SJ Suryah's portrayal of the antagonist is particularly noteworthy, as he brings his signature style to the role of a menacing police officer. Nani, on the other hand, shines as the conflicted hero who takes the law into his own hands to serve justice.

With its engaging plot, stellar cast, and powerful trailer, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has significantly raised expectations among fans and critics alike. The film is set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a broad audience. Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is poised to be a major release.