Wedding Song ‘Ramachandrude’ from ‘Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama’ strikes a chord

Rising actor Suhas, known for his knack in choosing offbeat scripts, is all set to charm audiences once again in the romantic comedy Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama. Directed by Ram Godhala and backed by producer Harish Nalla under the V Arts banner, the film also marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actress Malavika Manoj, who impressed with her performance in Joe. Adding to the buzz, Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media is presenting the film, which is gearing up for a summer release.

With a teaser and songs that have already piqued audience interest, the makers recently unveiled a new lyrical track titled “Ramachandrude…”, a vibrant wedding number that is already winning hearts. Featuring lead pair Suhas and Malavika, the song boasts rich visuals and celebratory charm. Lyricists Sri Harsha Emani and Parthu Santhidiraju have crafted meaningful verses, while singers Tippu and Harini Tippu bring soul to the melody. Composer Rathan once again proves his musical finesse with this captivating tune.

Director Ram Godhala expressed confidence in the track’s impact, stating, “Among the many wedding songs in Telugu cinema, ‘Ramachandrude’ will surely stand out. Rathan has done an exceptional job. Each of the six songs in the film is a gem, and this one will particularly connect with the audience.”

Producer Harish Nalla added, “This film is a collective effort from a passionate team of artists and technicians. We’re confident that Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama will resonate with viewers and provide wholesome entertainment. The release date will be announced soon.”

The film also features a special appearance by director Harish Shankar. The supporting cast includes Anita Hassanandani, Ali, Ravinder, Vijay, Babloo, Prithviraj, and Prabhas Sreenu. Manikandan handles cinematography, Rathan provides the music, Brahma Kadali oversees art direction, and Bhavin M. Shah takes care of editing.