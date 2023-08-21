Wedding vibes in Nandamuri family

Late actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna’s grandson Nandamuri Venkata Sri Harsha tied the knot in a grand ceremony. The wedding took place in the presence of several prominent celebrities from the film and political worlds at a convention centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Nandamuri family members, including senior hero Balakrishna, Kalyanram, NTR and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari gracedthe wedding and blessed the newlyweds.

Nandamuri Venkata Sri Harsha is the son of Nandamuri Harikrishna’s daughter Nandamuri Suhasini. Sri Harsha got engaged in March this year. Nandamuri Kalyanram, Nandamuri Janakiram and NTR are Suhasini’s siblings.