Live
- 2 frontrunners projected to enter Ecuador's presidential run-off
- World Plant Milk Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
- SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting
Just In
Wedding vibes in Nandamuri family
Highlights
Late actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna’s grandson Nandamuri Venkata Sri Harsha tied the knot in a grand ceremony
Late actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna’s grandson Nandamuri Venkata Sri Harsha tied the knot in a grand ceremony. The wedding took place in the presence of several prominent celebrities from the film and political worlds at a convention centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Nandamuri family members, including senior hero Balakrishna, Kalyanram, NTR and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari gracedthe wedding and blessed the newlyweds.
Nandamuri Venkata Sri Harsha is the son of Nandamuri Harikrishna’s daughter Nandamuri Suhasini. Sri Harsha got engaged in March this year. Nandamuri Kalyanram, Nandamuri Janakiram and NTR are Suhasini’s siblings.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS