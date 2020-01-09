What are our expectations on Sarileru Neekevvaru?

Like anyone here, we are also extreme lovers of Cinema. That too, when a big film festival like Sankranthi season is here, we get much more enthusiastic about the film's opening. Like everyone, we too try to set some expectations from the films. So, what do we expect from Mahesh Babu's Sankranthi film, Sarileru Neekevvaru?

* We expect a fun-filled ride from Anil Ravipudi - start to end. As he is a master in crafting family humour, we expect the same from him, again.

* A very different Mahesh babu from Dookudu film at the same time, a light-hearted fun performance from him, that he almost did not try after Aagadu.

* Cute and funny Rashmika Mandanna with ever-dependable Sangeetha, kind of an actress.

* Strong and very effective Ramulamma aka Vijayashanthi, in her comeback.

* Great visuals from Ratnavelu and better BGM from Devi Sri Prasad that will elevate the scenes.

* On the whole, a 64-course pure Telugu household masala filled fun meal at the theatres.