What happened to Dulquer Salmaan's straight Telugu film?

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan also has a huge fan following in Tollywood. The actor who acted in movies like 'Ok Bangaram' became more popular in Telugu by playing the lead role in the super hit movie, 'Mahanati'.

Dulquer Salmaan played Gemini Ganesan's role in the film which came out as the biopic on legendary actress Savitri. Even recently, his Telugu dubbing film, Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante also became a decent hit. Now, as per the latest reports, Vyjayanthi banner is planning to do a movie with Dulquer Salmaan. Andala Rakshasi fame Hanu Raghavapudi is much likely to wield the megaphone for this project. So, rumors came out that Dulquer Salman is all set to come up with a direct Telugu film and the makers are preparing an interesting storyline for the film. But the makers haven't released any update about the movie after that.



So, rumors are coming out that the movie got shelved. But it is yet to be known if the film is still on cards or not.

