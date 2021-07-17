When will Alia be back on RRR sets?

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her maiden Home Production venture, Darlings. Soon, she will join the RRR team shooting.

According to the latest reports, the movie unit is currently busy shooting for the much-talked-about expensive song at Ramoji Film City. According to the buzz, Alia will land in Hyderabad to participate in the shooting of this song which will take at least one month.

It seems like the video song will be made on a lavish scale and the fans can't wait to watch the single.

The song will be filmed on Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and other junior artists. The actress is expected to participate in the shoot next month and has already allotted bulk dates for the same.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. More details of the film will be out soon.