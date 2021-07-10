Top
Who is 'Butta Bomma' in Kappela remake?

Malayalam film Kappela
Malayalam film 'Kappela'

Malayalam film 'Kappela' became the biggest blockbuster. Touted to be a thriller, the movie is all set to get remade in Telugu. The makers have already launched the film.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and 'Khaidi' fame Arjun Das are playing the main leads in the flick. Rumors are rife that 'Butta Bomma' is the title of the film. The film has a female-centric story and the heroine plays a crucial role. The makers have locked Anaika of 'Ennai Arindal' fame for the female lead role. She is new to Telugu people. We have to wait and see how far the Tollywood audience is going to accept her.

S Naga Vamsi is pooling resources for the film under the production banner of Sithara Entertainments. Debutant S Chandrasekhar is wielding the megaphone for this project. 'Care of Kancharapalem' fame Sweekar Shasthi is rendering the tunes for this film.

