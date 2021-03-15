Who will replace Balakrishna?

Tollywood: Director Krishna Vamshi announced a new film titled Annam. The film will release only after Rangamarthanda. Krishna Vamshi is busy with the post-production works of Rangamarthanda and the script is almost ready for Annam. The film was actually titled Raithu in the beginning and Krishna Vamshi wanted to make it with Balakrishna.

The film did not materialize with Balakrishna and the director changed the title to Annam. Parabrahma Swarupam is the film's caption. As per the buzz, a top actor is going to play the lead role in the film. Krishna Vamshi is in talks with a couple of actors but we do not have a clarity on who will be a part of the film.

Since Amitabh showed no interest in the film to play a key role, Balayya decided to let go off the film. So, Krishna Vamshi made some changes to get a new actor on board for this project.