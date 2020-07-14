Why Is Anushka Shetty Being Choosy About Movies?

The very mention of the name Anushka Shetty conjures up images of an actress playing strong women-centric roles. The actress is synonymous with the most powerful roles in Tollywood. Be it Arundathi, Baahubali or Bhagamathie, Anushka stands out in every role she has played so far. She is the preferred choice to play female oriented roles for filmmakers.

Anushka's next role is equally powerful. The movie titled Silence is a thriller and titled Nishabdham in Telugu. Bankrolled by Kona Venkat and directed by Hemant Madhukar, Anushka Shetty will be seen as the female lead opposite R Madhavan. Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Michael Madsen will be seen in supporting roles.

We all know that Anushka has stayed away from the big screen for quite sometime now. After Baahubali, she took it easy and was very choosy about selecting a movie. While there were rumours about the actress getting hitched being the reason behind her not signing movies, we now hear that she will be next seen in Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyadu Villaiyadu sequel.

This simply means that Anushka is not getting married at least for now. And Marriage is definitely not a reason for a talented actress like her to stay away from work unless of course she gets married to an NRI or a foreigner and has to move in with her husband to some foreign land.

The latest we hear is that Anushka has decided to work with only directors who she believes in and who she thinks will give her a prominent role. We all know that Anushka always picks roles with substance. So she wants to be sure she doesn't play frivolous roles. Makes sense, right?