Why is Prabhas ignoring star directors?

Tollywood: After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas became a pan-India star. His stardom crossed all the borders and he is now one of the most followed actors in the country. If he wants, he can work with star directors of the Indian film industry. But the actor is opting for young filmmakers with no experience. He is not going by the star value and trying to give opportunities for the newcomers.

After Baahubali, Prabhas did Saaho with Sujeeth who was just one-film-old. Now, he is doing Radhe Shyam with Radha Krishna Kumar who is also a one-film-old director. After this, he will make a movie with Nag Ashwin who is two films old. Later, he will work on Adipurush which will be directed by a relatively small director Om Raut.

Prabhas can work like big wigs like Trivikram, Sukumar, Shankar or Koratala Siva. But he is not interested in doing films with star directors and is focusing on the content brought by youngsters.