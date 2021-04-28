Why Trivikram-NTR's project got shelved?

Tollywood: Director Trivikram Srinivas is undoubtedly one of the close friends of Young Tiger Jr NTR in the film industry. NTR himself has revealed that he became extremely close to Trivikram Srinivas after the sudden death of his father Nandamuri Harikrishna.



The duo joined hands for the first time for 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava movie which received a decent response from the audience. So, as the makers have announced another film with the combination of Trivikram and NTR, the fans got extremely happy but we already knew that the film recently got shelved and rumors are rife that the project might not get revived anytime soon.

On the other hand, rumors are coming out that Trivikram Srinivas and NTR on not at all on good terms which is why the duo have kept this project on hold.