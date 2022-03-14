Will Anil Ravipudi Work With Balakrishna For His Next?

It is all known that Tollywood's ace Director Anil Ravipudi is all awaiting for the release of his next movie F3… Having an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen, there are many expectations on it. Along with them, the screen will be filled with many known faces of Tollywood. Off late, Anil spoke to a media house and opened up about many things including his next movie.

He started off by saying, "I make films for the entertainment of the audience but that's not only about comedy but more to it. I see how to keep the audience engaged from start to end. From Pattas to Sarileru Neekevvaru, all the films have been different with characterisation and genres".

When asked about making multi-starrers, he said, "Multi-starrers, mass commercial films are always challenging while scripting also, because everything is predictable. The plot is always predictable while working in that genre but the only thing important part is to maintain the pace, what kind of interesting episodes you are telling and how the characters are designed. Action films work because people love to watch superhero powers and so, such mass movies work larger than any other film. However, it is a tough job to execute".

He also opened up about handling pressure on making F3 as F2 was a blockbuster! "After F2, I did Sarileru Neekevvaru and in that film, I did not go entirely with comedy and entertainment genre. There's patriotism, action-packed elements and so many because there is a superstar. I have put so many things in the film but coming to F2, it is a very typical and comedy kind of film. Still, people are watching and it became even more challenging for me on how to match the entertainment quotient with F3. The characters are same but the content is different. I have added a few magical things and let's see how it works."

When asked about his next project with Balakrishna, he said, "To early to tell but it's definitely happening. I don't know when is it going to start as his other film is under production. After May 27, once F3 releases, my focus will shift to Balakrishna's movie. I'm working on the script and yet to narrate him but we both had been planning for this film since 2-3 years but didn't materialize. But things will now hopefully fall into place."

He said that Dil Raju is his mentor… "Continuously I'm doing projects with Dil Raju garu. Right from the first film, we had a great journey. He is a great mentor and looking forward to doing more films with him."

F3 movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. This movie will now release this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022 in the theatres!